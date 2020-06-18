LDH: No new numbers will be released today

The Louisiana Department of Health shared the following message on their website at noon:

LDH is reviewing all data and will not be updating its dashboard today.

As of yesterday, the state saw a dramatic increase in numbers at 928 new cases reported. The total included a backlog of 129 cases, with specimen collection dates between 4/1 and 4/9. That still left 799 cases which were considered “new” to yesterday’s total.

Since Friday, the state has added 3,639 new cases to the total.

Last Saturday, 6/13, LDH reported a total of 1288 new cases. This included a backlog from multiple labs and facilities of 560 cases ranging in dates from 4/25 – 6/9.