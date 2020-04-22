LDH now breaking out confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths on dashboard

The Department reported a total of 1,473 deaths this afternoon and 59 probable COVID-19 deaths.

In line with recent CDC guidance, as of April 22 the Department is now reporting both confirmed COVID-19 deaths and probable COVID-19 deaths on its dashboard. The Department defines a confirmed COVID-19 death as a death with a positive lab result. Probable COVID-19 deaths are deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a positive lab result. The number of probable COVID-19 deaths could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.

The Times will begin reporting this number daily as well.