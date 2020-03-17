LDH: Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 196

The Louisiana Department of Health has reported the number of cases has risen to 196. That’s 25 new cases since the 9:30am update.

Terrebonne parish is still reporting 3 cases. Lafourche is still reporting 2.

East Baton Rouge Parish is reporting their first case. Orleans Parish is now reporting 136 cases; Jefferson, 35; St. Tammany, 6; Caddo, 4; St. Charles, 3; St. Bernard, 2; Ascension, 1; Bossier, 1; St. John the Baptist, 1; Washington, 1.

Earlier today, we reported our state’s fourth death from COVID-19. The Orleans Parish resident was an 80-year-old individual who lived at Lambeth House in New Orleans.