LDH numbers are on the rise

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 44,472. That’s 442 new cases since yesterday’s report.

The state is reporting 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,874 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/6. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/6 is 33,904. That’s 2,176 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 937 cases, 9 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new deaths, bringing the total to 77.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 771 cases, 10 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 56 deaths yesterday, same since Saturday.

Statewide, there are 553 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 77 are on ventilators. That’s 4 more patients than yesterday, and 5 more patients on vents. (An increase of 10 patients on vents in the last two days.)

The state lab is reporting 26,111 tests** have been completed by their lab and 443,562 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 469,673, which is 6,453 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 812 state tests, 9 more than yesterday; and 9,163 commercial tests, 138 more than yesterday. (That’s nearly 10,000 tests in Lafourche parish – 9,975 so far.)

Terrebonne is reporting 697 state tests, same as yesterday; and 9,128 commercial tests, 192 more than yesterday. Terrebonne is close to 10,000 tests too, with 9,825 tests so far.)

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.