LDH: Over 1,300 new cases reported today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 51,595. That’s 1,356 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,021 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/21. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/21 is 39,792. That’s 2,775 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,034 cases, 7 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 83.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 866 cases, 9 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 60.

Statewide, there are 646 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 83 are on ventilators. That’s 16 more patients than yesterday, and 6 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 31,526 tests** have been completed by their lab and 604,413 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 635,939, which is 17,875 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 836 state tests, same as yesterday; and 11,696 commercial tests, 269 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 701 state tests, same as yesterday; and 11,759 commercial tests, 234 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.