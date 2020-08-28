LDH: Over 600 new cases reported statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 146,243. That’s 627 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 30 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,741 deaths.

LDH is also reporting 701 probable cases as of 8/26/2020.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/26/20 is 127,918. That’s 9,798 new presumed recovered since 8/19/20. The state is reporting 163 probable deaths as of 8/26/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,245 cases, 9 more than yesterday. They are reporting 108 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,294 cases, 2 fewer than yesterday**. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 97 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 900 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 141 are on ventilators. That’s 24 more patients than yesterday and 4 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,828,478, which is 10,275 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 34,543 tests, 151 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 32,206 tests, 147 more than yesterday.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————

**Methodology changes account for most of the movement in case and test counts. While changes as a whole are relatively mild, certain parishes see significant movement, especially in testing counts.

8/27: LDH has updated the methodology used to assign cases and tests to the best known locations. This new methodology allows us to account for patients who have been tested more than once and may have moved at some point during this public health emergency.

Lab data reported to the state is often incomplete and that includes location data.

Major changes in methodology include:

Geographic assignment will now occur at the individual test report record level. All test report records with a valid, accurate address will be assigned to geography based on that address. Any test report record for a patient with an invalid or less accurate address will be assigned using the most recent accurate address available for that patient. Previously all cases were assigned to the single “best” address available for a patient across all of their tests. Previously if two addresses were equally valid, the earlier one was selected.

These changes result in an improved picture of where cases and tests are occurring, especially as the pandemic extends into its sixth month and people being to move more often.