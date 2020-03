LDH release numbers of cases per age group

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the CDC, some of the serious health conditions include heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.

The LDH COVID-19 dashboard shows:

•12 positive cases among individuals ages 18-29

•32 positive cases among individuals ages 30-39

•56 positive cases among individuals ages 40-49

•50 positive cases among individuals ages 50-59

•44 positive cases among individuals ages 60-69

•46 positive cases among individuals ages 70+