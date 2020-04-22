LDH releases data on deaths per parish by race

The Louisiana Department of Health released statistics today showing the race of each person who has died of COVID-19.

The numbers in Terrebonne Parish show the deaths are evenly spread amongst white and black with 12 of the 25 deaths being white and 13 being black. However, there are far more white individuals living in Terrebonne parish than African American, so that number is of concern. 70 percent of Terrebonne is white, compared to 19 percent being black.

The numbers in Lafourche parish show 16 of the 30 deaths are listed as black, 12 are white and two have no race reported. African Americans are about 13 percent of the Lafourche’s population, so that number is high.

Statewide, the African American community has been more widely effected. Over 56 percent of all deaths in Louisiana have been African American compared to just over 34 percent white.