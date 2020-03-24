LDH releases details on 46 Louisiana deaths; shares numbers on hospitalizations and patients requiring ventilation

The Louisiana Department of Health updated its website at noon today to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

The Department reported 216 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing total case count in Louisiana to 1,388.

Currently, 271 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 94 patients require ventilation.

The Department reported 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update, bringing the total to 46 deaths.

Below is a table of all reported deaths to date.