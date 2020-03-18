LDH releases graphics on social distancing; Nicholls makes it relatable
The Louisiana Department of Health released a few social media graphics yesterday afternoon regarding social distancing. As we know, social distancing is one of the recommended ways to slow the spread of Covid-19. Individuals must place at least 6 feet between themselves and the person next to them.
Nicholls released a graphic as well that was just a serious and helpful, but made our staff smile. Stay safe and practice social distancing!