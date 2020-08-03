LDH reports 1,099 new cases; hospitalizations drop below 1,500

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 120,846. That’s 1,099 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 17 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,910 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/27/20 is 74,246. That’s 12,790 new presumed recovered since 7/19/20. The state is reporting 112 probable deaths as of 7/27/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,589 cases, 17 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 96.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,800 cases, 19 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 78 deaths, the same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,496 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 230 are on ventilators. That’s 38 less patients than yesterday and 9 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,393,910 which is 14,470 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 25,033 tests, 110 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 25,988 tests, 123 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.