LDH reports 1,387 new cases over the weekend

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 152,868. That’s 1,387 more cases since Friday.

The state is reporting 58 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,930 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/31/20 is 134,432. That’s 6,514 new presumed recovered since 8/26/20. The state is reporting 163 probable deaths as of 9/2/20. LDH is also reporting 896 probable cases as of 8/31/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,341 cases, 15 more than Friday. They are reporting 112 deaths, 1 more than Friday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,421 cases, 36 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 102 deaths, 3 more than Friday.

Statewide, there are 790 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 119 are on ventilators. That’s 18 less patients than Friday and 23 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,958,348, which is 26,600 more tests than Friday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 36,441 tests, 470 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 34,603 tests, 575 more than Friday.