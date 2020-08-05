LDH reports 1,482 new cases; presumed recovered increases to 89,083

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 125,943. That’s 1,482 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 41 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,978 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/3/20 is 89,083. That’s 14,837 new presumed recovered since 7/27/20. The state is reporting 118 probable deaths as of 8/3/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,684 cases, 28 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 96.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,899 cases, 33 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 80 deaths, the same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,471 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 223 are on ventilators. That’s 16 less patients than yesterday and 17 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,469,867 which is 20,010 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 25,595 tests, 129 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 26,821 tests, 206 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.