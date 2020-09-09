LDH reports 1,511 new cases today, which includes a backlog of 690 cases from early August

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 154,955.

LDH is reporting 1,511 new cases today, which includes a backlog of 690 cases reported to the state dating from 8/6 to 9/4.

The state is reporting 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,970 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/7/20 is 140,440. That’s 6,008 new presumed recovered since 8/31/20. The state is reporting 170 probable deaths as of 9/2/20. LDH is also reporting 935 probable cases as of 9/9/2020, 39 more than reports on 8/31.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,387 cases, 27 more than yesterday. They are reporting 115 deaths, same as yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,459 cases, 14 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 104 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 782 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 123 are on ventilators. That’s 17 fewer patients than yesterday and 8 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,999,027 which is 31,569 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 37,582 tests, 715 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 35,494 tests, 606 more than yesterday.