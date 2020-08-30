LDH reports 1,645 new cases, 532 attributed to backlog from July

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 147,867. That’s 1,645* more cases since Friday.

*On 8/30/2020 LDH reports a total of 1,645 cases reported to the state since 8/28/2020. This includes a backlog of 532 cases with specimen collection dates as far back as 7/1/2020.

The state is reporting 27 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,768 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/26/20 is 127,918. That’s 9,798 new presumed recovered since 8/19/20. The state is reporting 163 probable deaths as of 8/26/20. LDH is also reporting 701 probable cases as of 8/26/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,263 cases, 18 more than yesterday. They are reporting 108 deaths, same as Friday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,333 cases, 39 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 98 deaths, 1 more than Friday.

Statewide, there are 902 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 143 are on ventilators. That’s 2 more patients than Friday and 2 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,868,750, which is 40,272 more tests than Friday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 34,878 tests, 335 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 32,681 tests, 475 more than yesterday.