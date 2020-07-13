LDH reports 1,705 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 79,827. That’s 1,705 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 7 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,315 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 7/7/20.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/7/20 is 46,334. That’s 3,308 new presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered counts were not updated this morning.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,612 cases, 45 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 91.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,734 cases, 73 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 67 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,308 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 142 are on ventilators. That’s 65 more patients than yesterday, and 8 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 43,756 tests** have been completed by their lab and 909,670 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 953,426, which is 18,431 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 862 state tests, same as yesterday; and 17,562 commercial tests, 504 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 714 state tests, same as yesterday; and 18,413 commercial tests, 650 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.