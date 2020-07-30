LDH reports 1,708 news cases; hospitalizations decrease for third day in a row

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 114,481. That’s 1,708 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 42 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,811 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/27/20 is 74,246. That’s 12,790 new presumed recovered since 7/19/20. The state is reporting 112 probable deaths as of 7/27/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,468 cases, 22 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 96.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,653 cases, 52 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 73 deaths, the same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,524 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 205 are on ventilators. That’s 20 less patients than yesterday and 16 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,317,390 which is 22,259 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 24,179 tests, 180 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 24,994 tests, 272 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.