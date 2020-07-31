LDH reports 1,799 new cases statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 116,280. That’s 1,799 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 24 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,835 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/27/20 is 74,246. That’s 12,790 new presumed recovered since 7/19/20. The state is reporting 112 probable deaths as of 7/27/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,516 cases, 48 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 96.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,693 cases, 40 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 74 deaths, one more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,546 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 222 are on ventilators. That’s 22 more patients than yesterday and 17 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,342,243 which is 24,853 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 24,450 tests, 271 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 25,335 tests, 341 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.