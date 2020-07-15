LDH reports 2,089 new cases as state surpasses one million completed tests

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 84,131. That’s 2,089 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,351 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 7/7/20.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/14/20 is 53,288. That’s 6,954 new presumed recovered.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,721 cases, 44 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 91.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,824 cases, 74 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 67 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,369 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 149 are on ventilators. That’s 7 more patients than yesterday, and 3 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 43,928 tests** have been completed by their lab and 957,272 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 1,001,200, which is 24,745 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 863 state tests, the same as yesterday; and 18,138 commercial tests, 283 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 715 state tests, the same as yesterday; and 19,102 commercial tests, 351 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.