LDH reports 305 new cases; hospitalizations drop, patients on ventilators rises

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 153,177. That’s 305 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 12 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,942 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/31/20 is 134,432. That’s 6,514 new presumed recovered since 8/26/20. The state is reporting 163 probable deaths as of 9/2/20. LDH is also reporting 896 probable cases as of 8/31/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,350 cases, 9 more than yesterday. They are reporting 114 deaths, 2 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,433 cases, 12 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 102 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 787 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 124 are on ventilators. That’s 3 less patients than yesterday and 5 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,963,333 which is 4,985 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 36,550 tests, 109 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 34,795 tests, 192 more than yesterday.