LDH reports 324 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 148,193. That’s 324 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,787 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/26/20 is 127,918. That’s 9,798 new presumed recovered since 8/19/20. The state is reporting 163 probable deaths as of 8/26/20. LDH is also reporting 701 probable cases as of 8/26/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,268 cases, 5 more than yesterday. They are reporting 108 deaths, same as yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,343 cases, 10 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 99 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 881 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 132 are on ventilators. That’s 21 less patients than yesterday and 11 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,872,789, which is 4,039 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 34,980 tests, 102 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 32,811 tests, 130 more than yesterday.