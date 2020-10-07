LDH reports 3,710 new presumed recovered in Wednesday update

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 170,097. That’s 1,052 more cases since yesterday.

LDH is reporting that today’s numbers include a backlog of 406 cases with collection dates before 9/16/20.

The state is reporting 9 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,411 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/5/20 is 157,873. That’s 3,710 new presumed recovered since 9/28/20. The state is reporting 193 probable deaths and 2,528 probable cases as of 10/7/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,740 cases, 15 more than yesterday. They are reporting 123 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24-30 is 4.4%, down 22.8% from the week prior, which was 5.7%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,708 cases, 20 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 119 deaths, the same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24-30 is 3.1%, up 19.2% from the week prior, which was 2.6%.

Statewide, there are 552 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 78 are on ventilators. That’s 15 less patients than yesterday and 7 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,425,387, which is 23,032 more tests than yesterday.