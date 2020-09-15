LDH reports 426 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 158,318. That’s 426 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 26 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,108 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/7/20 is 140,440. That’s 6,008 new presumed recovered since 8/31/20. The state is reporting 170 probable deaths as of 9/2/20. LDH is also reporting 935 probable cases as of 9/9/2020, 39 more than reports on 8/31.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,467 cases, 20 more than yesterday. They are reporting 118 deaths, same as Friday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,512 cases. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 107 deaths, 1 more since yesterday

Statewide, there are 667 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 99 are on ventilators. That’s 3 more patients than yesterday and 6 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,091,023 which is 12,659 more tests than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 39,575 tests.

Terrebonne is reporting 37,214 tests.