LDH reports 506 new cases and 20 new hospitalizations

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 169,044. That’s 506 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 6 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,402 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/28/20 is 154,163. That’s 4,523 new presumed recovered since 9/21/20. The state is reporting 190 probable deaths and 1,425 probable cases as of 9/30/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,725 cases, 18 more than yesterday. They are reporting 122 deaths, same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17-23 is 5.6%, up 3.7% from the week prior, which was 5.4%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,688 cases, 6 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 119 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17-23 is 2.6%, down 43.48% from the week prior, which was 4.6%.

Statewide, there are 567 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 71 are on ventilators. That’s 20 more patients than yesterday and the same number of patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,402,355, which is 12,760 more tests than yesterday.