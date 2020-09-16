LDH reports 5,130 new presumed recovered

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 158,826. That’s 508 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 18 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,126 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/14/20 is 145,570. That’s 5,130 new presumed recovered since 9/7/20. The state is reporting 168 probable deaths as of 9/16/20. LDH is also reporting 1039 probable cases as of 9/16/2020, 104 more than reports on 9/9/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,478 cases, 11 more than yesterday. They are reporting 118 deaths, same as Friday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,528 cases, 16 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 108 deaths, 1 more since yesterday. Percent positivity is 6.2%.

Statewide, there are 678 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 107 are on ventilators. That’s 11 more patients than yesterday and 8 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,114,145 which is 23,122 more tests than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 39,704 tests, which is 129 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 37,391 tests, which is 177 more than yesterday.