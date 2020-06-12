LDH reports 523 new cases; total rises to 44,995

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 44,995. That’s 523 new cases since yesterday’s report.

The state is reporting 9 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,883 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/6. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/6 is 33,904. That’s 2,176 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 945 cases, 8 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 77.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 780 cases, 9 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 57.

Statewide, there are 549 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 74 are on ventilators. That’s 4 less patients than yesterday, and 3 less patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 26,670 tests** have been completed by their lab and 452,864 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 469,673, which is 9,870 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 819 state tests, 7 more than yesterday; and 9,387 commercial tests, 224 more than yesterday. (That’s over 10,000 tests in Lafourche Parish – 10,206 so far.)

Terrebonne is reporting 697 state tests, same as yesterday; and 9,401 commercial tests, 274 more than yesterday. (Terrebonne has reached 10,000 tests too, with 10,099 tests so far.)

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.