LDH reports 581 new cases; hospitalizations decline

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 163,222. That’s 581 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 16 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,241 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/21/20 is 149,640. That’s 4,070 new presumed recovered since 9/14/20. The state is reporting 182 probable deaths and 1224 probable cases as of 9/23/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,618 cases, 19 more than yesterday. They are reporting 120 deaths, 1 more since Sunday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 5.4%, down 21.74% from the week prior, which was 6.9%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,613 cases, 10 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 113 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 4.6%, down 25.81% from the week prior, which was 6.2%.

Statewide, there are 575 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 92 are on ventilators. That’s 17 fewer patients than yesterday and 2 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,236,310 which is 17,525 more tests than yesterday.