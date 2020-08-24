LDH reports 623 new cases statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 143,566. That’s 623 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 18 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,623 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/19/20 is 118,120. That’s 14,608 new presumed recovered since 8/12/20. The state is reporting 141 probable deaths as of 8/19/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,111 cases, 10 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 107.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,333 cases, 18 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 94 deaths, the same as yesterday.

Due to delays in reporting from some hospitals, hospital-related data has not yet been updated. LDH will update these data when they are received.

Yesterday’s data: Statewide, there are 941 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 152 are on ventilators. That’s 110 fewer patients than Friday and 20 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,772,481, which is 8,643 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 31,662 tests, 269 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 32,734 tests, 188 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.