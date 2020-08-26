LDH reports 844 new cases statewide and 31 new cases locally

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 144,960. That’s 844 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 32 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,688 deaths.

LDH is also reporting 701 probable cases as of 8/26/2020.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/26/20 is 127,918. That’s 9,798 new presumed recovered since 8/19/20. The state is reporting 163 probable deaths as of 8/26/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,216 cases, 5 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 107.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,285 cases, 26 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 95 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 914 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 148 are on ventilators. That’s 16 fewer patients than yesterday and 7 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,808,167, which is 14,105 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 34,234 tests, 152 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 31,927 tests, 276 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.