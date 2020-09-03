LDH reports 884 new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana; hospitalizations go down

The total number of new COVID-19 cases in Lousiana is 884, according to today’s Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) report.

The total number of cases has risen to 150,651, reported LDH. That number was 149,838 yesterday.

The state also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,858.

The total of presumed recovered is 134,432 as of 8/31/2020, according to the report, which is 6,514 new presumed recovered cases since 8/26/20. The state also reported 163 probable deaths and 896 probable cases as of 09/02/2020.

Lafourche Parish reported 3,312 total cases, 14 more than yesterday, and 110 total deaths, the same as yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish reported 3,372 total cases, six more than yesterday. LDH reported 99 deaths for the parish, the same as the last two days.

Statewide, there are 851 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, and 128 are on ventilators, according to LDH. That’s 22 fewer patients in hospitals than yesterday with four fewer patients on vents.

1,916,203 total tests were reported today, which is 12,370 more tests than were reported yesterday.

Lafourche reported a total of 35,787 tests, which is 201 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne reported 33,757 total tests, 279 more than yesterday.