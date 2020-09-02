LDH reports 972 new cases and 6,514 new presumed recovered

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 149,838. That’s 972 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,841 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/31/20 is 134,432. That’s 6,514 new presumed recovered since 8/26/20. The state is reporting 163 probable deaths as of 9/2/20. LDH is also reporting 896 probable cases as of 8/31/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,298 cases, 14 more than yesterday. They are reporting 110 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,366 cases, 19 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 99 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 873 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 132 are on ventilators. That’s 37 less patients than yesterday and 4 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,903,833, which is 14,058 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 35,586 tests, 192 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 33,478 tests, 245 more than yesterday.