LDH reports nearly 1000 new cases today; 71 new cases locally

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 160,283. That’s 976 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 29 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,172 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/14/20 is 145,570. That’s 5,130 new presumed recovered since 9/7/20. The state is reporting 168 probable deaths as of 9/16/20. LDH is also reporting 1039 probable cases as of 9/16/2020, 104 more than reports on 9/9/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,523 cases, 41 more than yesterday. They are reporting 119 deaths, 1 more since last Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-9 is 7.1%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,566 cases, 30 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 109 deaths, 1 more since yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-9 is 6.2%.

Statewide, there are 647 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 104 are on ventilators. That’s 16 fewer patients than yesterday and 2 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,145,947 which is 22,796 more tests than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 40,561 tests, which is 741 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 38,107 tests, which is 605 more than yesterday.