LDH reports over 1,000 new cases this weekend; hospitalizations continue to decrease

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 137,918. That’s 1,181 more cases than Friday. (All numbers are a two-day total.)

The state is reporting 77 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,384 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/12/20 is 103,512. That’s 14,429 new presumed recovered since 8/3/20. The state is reporting 123 probable deaths as of 8/12/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,985 cases, 36 more than Friday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 104.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,196 cases, 36 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 90 deaths, 4 more than Friday.

Statewide, there are 1,196 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 189 are on ventilators. That’s 47 less patients than Friday and 8 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,658,087, which is 21,075 more tests than Friday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 29,214 tests, 398 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 30,238 tests, 374 more than Friday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.