LDH reports over 1,000 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 135,439. That’s 1,135 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 41 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,279 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/12/20 is 103,512. That’s 14,429 new presumed recovered since 8/3/20. The state is reporting 123 probable deaths as of 8/12/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,916 cases, 21 more than yesterday. They are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 102.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,115 cases, 20 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 86 deaths, same as yesterday

Due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements, hospital related data has been delayed. LDH will update these data as soon as possible.

Yesterday’s data: Statewide, there are 1,320 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 211 are on ventilators. That’s 15 less patients than yesterday and 3 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,615,980, which is 17,376 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 28,546 tests, 224 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 29,499 tests, 242 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.