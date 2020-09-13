LDH reports over 1,300 new cases in two day total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 157,455. That’s 1,353 more cases over the weekend.

The state is reporting 33 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,065 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/7/20 is 140,440. That’s 6,008 new presumed recovered since 8/31/20. The state is reporting 170 probable deaths as of 9/2/20. LDH is also reporting 935 probable cases as of 9/9/2020, 39 more than reports on 8/31.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,435 cases, 31 more than Friday. They are reporting 118 deaths, same as Friday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,511 cases, 26 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 106 deaths, same as Friday..

Statewide, there are 680 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 107 are on ventilators. That’s 43 fewer patients than Friday and 10 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,065,795 which is 28,977 more tests than Friday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 38,614 tests, 595 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 36,714 tests, 672 more than Friday.