LDH reports over 200 new cases today; hospitalizations continue to decline

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 161,462. That’s 249 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 9 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,207 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/14/20 is 145,570. That’s 5,130 new presumed recovered since 9/7/20. The state is reporting 168 probable deaths as of 9/16/20. LDH is also reporting 1039 probable cases as of 9/16/2020, 104 more than reports on 9/9/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,548 cases, 8 more than yesterday. They are reporting 119 deaths, same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-9 is 7.10%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,588 cases, 3 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 110 deaths, same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-9 is 6.20%.

Statewide, there are 587 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 93 are on ventilators. That’s 9 fewer patients than yesterday and 7 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,184,753 which is 6,793 more tests than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 41,526 tests, which is 146 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 38,906 tests, which is 108 more than yesterday.