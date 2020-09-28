LDH reports over 200 new cases today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 165,091. That’s 236 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,298 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/21/20 is 149,640. That’s 4,070 new presumed recovered since 9/14/20. The state is reporting 182 probable deaths and 1224 probable cases as of 9/23/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,663 cases, 15 more than yesterday. They are reporting 122 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 5.4%, down 21.74% from the week prior, which was 6.9%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,632 cases, 2 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 116 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 4.6%, down 25.81% from the week prior, which was 6.2%.

Statewide, there are 563 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 85 are on ventilators. That’s 6 more patients than yesterday and 2 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,288,394 which is 6,469 more tests than Friday.