LDH reports over 400 new cases, over 4000 presumed recovered; Terrebonne reports 4.6% positive test rate

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 162,645. That’s 440 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 7 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,225 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/21/20 is 149,640. That’s 4,070 new presumed recovered since 9/14/20. The state is reporting 182 probable deaths and 1224 probable cases as of 9/23/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,599 cases, 23 more than yesterday. They are reporting 119 deaths, same as the weekend. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 5.4%, down 21.74% from the week prior, which was 6.9%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,603 cases, 2 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 112 deaths, 2 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 4.6%, down 25.81% from the week prior, which was 6.2%.

Statewide, there are 592 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 94 are on ventilators. That’s 21 more patients than yesterday and 2 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,218,785 which is 12,850 more tests than yesterday.