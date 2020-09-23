Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

LDH reports over 400 new cases, over 4000 presumed recovered; Terrebonne reports 4.6% positive test rate

by
News

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 162,645. That’s 440 more cases since yesterday.

 

The state is reporting 7 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,225 deaths.



 

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/21/20 is 149,640. That’s 4,070 new presumed recovered since 9/14/20. The state is reporting 182 probable deaths and 1224 probable cases as of 9/23/2020.

 

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,599 cases, 23 more than yesterday. They are reporting 119 deaths, same as the weekend. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 5.4%, down 21.74% from the week prior, which was 6.9%.

 

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,603 cases, 2 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 112 deaths, 2 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 4.6%, down 25.81% from the week prior, which was 6.2%.



 

Statewide, there are 592 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 94 are on ventilators. That’s 21 more patients than yesterday and 2 fewer patients on vents.

 

The total of tests reported today is 2,218,785 which is 12,850 more tests than yesterday.

by
News

by
News

by
News