LDH reports over 500 new cases; hospitalizations rise again

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 165,624. That’s 553 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 10 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,308 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/21/20 is 149,640. That’s 4,070 new presumed recovered since 9/14/20. The state is reporting 182 probable deaths and 1224 probable cases as of 9/23/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,681 cases, 18 more than yesterday. They are reporting 122 deaths, same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 5.4%, down 21.74% from the week prior, which was 6.9%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,646 cases, 14 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 116 deaths, same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 4.6%, down 25.81% from the week prior, which was 6.2%.

Statewide, there are 578 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 80 are on ventilators. That’s 15 more patients than yesterday and 5 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,306,533 which is 18,139 more tests than yesterday.