LDH reports over 500 new cases statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 138,485. That’s 567 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,403 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/12/20 is 103,512. That’s 14,429 new presumed recovered since 8/3/20. The state is reporting 123 probable deaths as of 8/12/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,014 cases, 29 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new deaths, bringing the total to 105.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,212 cases, 16 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 90 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,226 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 184 are on ventilators. That’s 30 more patients than yesterday and 5 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,674,289, which is 16,202 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 29,762 tests, 548 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 30,874 tests, 636 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.