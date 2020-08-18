LDH reports over 600 cases statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 139,125. That’s 640 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 28 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,431 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/12/20 is 103,512. That’s 14,429 new presumed recovered since 8/3/20. The state is reporting 123 probable deaths as of 8/12/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,030 cases, 16 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 105.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,227 cases, 15 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 90 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,204 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 187 are on ventilators. That’s 22 fewer patients than yesterday and 3 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,689,991, which is 15,702 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 29,906 tests, 144 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 31,061 tests, 187 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.