LDH reports over 600 new cases today; hospitalizations increase

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 148,882. That’s 667 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 34 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,821 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/26/20 is 127,918. That’s 9,798 new presumed recovered since 8/19/20. The state is reporting 163 probable deaths as of 8/26/20. LDH is also reporting 701 probable cases as of 8/26/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,284 cases, 16 more than yesterday. They are reporting 109 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,347 cases, 4 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 99 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 910 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 128 are on ventilators. That’s 29 more patients than yesterday and 4 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,889,825, which is 17,036 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 35,394 tests, 414 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 33,233 tests, 422 more than yesterday.