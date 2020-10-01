LDH reports over 600 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 166,584. That’s 608 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 8 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,329 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/28/20 is 154,163. That’s 4,523 new presumed recovered since 9/21/20. The state is reporting 190 probable deaths and 1,425 probable cases as of 9/30/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,681 cases, 2 less than yesterday. They are reporting 122 deaths, same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17-23 is 5.6%, up 3.7% from the week prior, which was 5.4%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,659 cases, 9 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 117 deaths, 1 more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17-23 is 2.6%, down 43.48% from the week prior, which was 4.6%.

Statewide, there are 534 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 75 are on ventilators. That’s 19 fewer patients than yesterday and 4 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,333,320, which is 16,141 more tests than yesterday.