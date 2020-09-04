LDH reports over 800 new cases; hospital numbers decrease

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 151,473. That’s 828 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,872 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/31/20 is 134,432. That’s 6,514 new presumed recovered since 8/26/20. The state is reporting 163 probable deaths as of 9/2/20. LDH is also reporting 896 probable cases as of 8/31/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,326 cases, 14 more than yesterday. They are reporting 111 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,385 cases, 13 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 99 deaths, same since Monday.

Statewide, there are 808 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 96 are on ventilators. That’s 43 less patients than yesterday and 32 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,931,748, which is 15,545 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 35,971 tests, 184 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 34,028 tests, 271 more than yesterday.