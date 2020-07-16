LDH reports third day of over 2,000 new cases; 151 new cases added locally

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 86,411. That’s 2,280 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 24 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,375 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 7/7/20.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/14/20 is 53,288. That’s 6,954 new presumed recovered.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,795 cases, 74 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 91.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,901 cases, 77 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 67 deaths, same as yesterday.

Please note: Hospital-related reporting will be delayed today due to new Federal reporting requirements. This data will be updated when available. Yesterday, statewide, there are 1,369 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 149 are on ventilators. That’s 7 more patients than yesterday, and 3 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 45,427 tests** have been completed by their lab and 978,710 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 1,024,137, which is 22,937 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 867 state tests, 4 more than Tuesday; and 18,607 commercial tests, 469 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 716 state tests, 1 more than Tuesday; and 19,530 commercial tests, 428 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.