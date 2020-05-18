Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

LDH shares COVID-19 cases, deaths of residents at nursing homes

by
News

Nursing homes are required to report positive COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health. The Department is working with each individual facility to increase testing of residents with and without symptoms; to minimize infection; and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 

The greatest risk for nursing homes is COVID-19 spreading within facilities and among vulnerable residents. A nursing home with residents who have tested positive for the illness is not a threat to the general public.



 

Currently, nursing home residents account for 37 percent of all virus deaths in Louisiana, according to LDH.

 

The Department is following recent CMS requirements and only certified adult care facilities are required to report the information in this report.

 

This information is as complete and accurate as possible. It will be reported weekly on Mondays.



 

FacilityParishCurrent Resident CensusTotal COVID-19 Cases reported among residentsTotal COVID-19 deaths reported among residentsTotal COVID-19 Cases reported among staff
Audubon Health and RehabLafourche101622028
Broadway Nursing and Rehab CenterLafourche88551414
Chateau TerrebonneTerrebonne138691021
Heritage Manor of HoumaTerrebonne102000
Lafourche Home for the AgedLafourche608210
Maison deVille HoumaTerrebonne119712
The Oaks of HoumaTerrebonne9424914
South Lafourche Nursing and RehabLafourche96001
Terrebonne General Medical Center – SNFTerrebonne2000
Thibodaux Healthcare CenterLafourche45431525

 

The entire report on all Louisiana nursing home facilities can be viewed by clicking here.

 

 

Other adult residential facilities

In addition, the Department is sharing aggregate totals for other adult residential facilities, which are not certified and not required to report on a federal level. This information will be shared on Mondays. Today, the Department is reporting a total of 526 COVID-19 cases among residents of other adult residential facilities and 65 deaths. 86 facilities are reporting at least one COVID-19 case.

 

 

Lifestyles

News

News