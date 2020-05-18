LDH shares COVID-19 cases, deaths of residents at nursing homes
Nursing homes are required to report positive COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health. The Department is working with each individual facility to increase testing of residents with and without symptoms; to minimize infection; and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The greatest risk for nursing homes is COVID-19 spreading within facilities and among vulnerable residents. A nursing home with residents who have tested positive for the illness is not a threat to the general public.
Currently, nursing home residents account for 37 percent of all virus deaths in Louisiana, according to LDH.
The Department is following recent CMS requirements and only certified adult care facilities are required to report the information in this report.
This information is as complete and accurate as possible. It will be reported weekly on Mondays.
|Facility
|Parish
|Current Resident Census
|Total COVID-19 Cases reported among residents
|Total COVID-19 deaths reported among residents
|Total COVID-19 Cases reported among staff
|Audubon Health and Rehab
|Lafourche
|101
|62
|20
|28
|Broadway Nursing and Rehab Center
|Lafourche
|88
|55
|14
|14
|Chateau Terrebonne
|Terrebonne
|138
|69
|10
|21
|Heritage Manor of Houma
|Terrebonne
|102
|0
|0
|0
|Lafourche Home for the Aged
|Lafourche
|60
|8
|2
|10
|Maison deVille Houma
|Terrebonne
|119
|7
|1
|2
|The Oaks of Houma
|Terrebonne
|94
|24
|9
|14
|South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab
|Lafourche
|96
|0
|0
|1
|Terrebonne General Medical Center – SNF
|Terrebonne
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thibodaux Healthcare Center
|Lafourche
|45
|43
|15
|25
The entire report on all Louisiana nursing home facilities can be viewed by clicking here.
Other adult residential facilities
In addition, the Department is sharing aggregate totals for other adult residential facilities, which are not certified and not required to report on a federal level. This information will be shared on Mondays. Today, the Department is reporting a total of 526 COVID-19 cases among residents of other adult residential facilities and 65 deaths. 86 facilities are reporting at least one COVID-19 case.