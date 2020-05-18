LDH shares COVID-19 cases, deaths of residents at nursing homes

Nursing homes are required to report positive COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health. The Department is working with each individual facility to increase testing of residents with and without symptoms; to minimize infection; and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The greatest risk for nursing homes is COVID-19 spreading within facilities and among vulnerable residents. A nursing home with residents who have tested positive for the illness is not a threat to the general public.

Currently, nursing home residents account for 37 percent of all virus deaths in Louisiana, according to LDH.

The Department is following recent CMS requirements and only certified adult care facilities are required to report the information in this report.

This information is as complete and accurate as possible. It will be reported weekly on Mondays.

Facility Parish Current Resident Census Total COVID-19 Cases reported among residents Total COVID-19 deaths reported among residents Total COVID-19 Cases reported among staff Audubon Health and Rehab Lafourche 101 62 20 28 Broadway Nursing and Rehab Center Lafourche 88 55 14 14 Chateau Terrebonne Terrebonne 138 69 10 21 Heritage Manor of Houma Terrebonne 102 0 0 0 Lafourche Home for the Aged Lafourche 60 8 2 10 Maison deVille Houma Terrebonne 119 7 1 2 The Oaks of Houma Terrebonne 94 24 9 14 South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab Lafourche 96 0 0 1 Terrebonne General Medical Center – SNF Terrebonne 2 0 0 0 Thibodaux Healthcare Center Lafourche 45 43 15 25

Other adult residential facilities

In addition, the Department is sharing aggregate totals for other adult residential facilities, which are not certified and not required to report on a federal level. This information will be shared on Mondays. Today, the Department is reporting a total of 526 COVID-19 cases among residents of other adult residential facilities and 65 deaths. 86 facilities are reporting at least one COVID-19 case.