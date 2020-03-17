LDH temporarily Prohibits All Routine, Non-essential Dental Procedures

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has directed that all routine, non-essential dental procedures be prohibited beginning March 18, 2020 until at least April 16, 2020, the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry announced.

The memo was sent out to dental providers across the State today.

“If a procedure can be delayed for 30 days without, in the clinical judgment of the dentist, running an undue risk of harm to the patient, it is non-essential,” said the Board. “Many dentists want a list of procedures that are essential versus non-essential, but such a list might be misleading. Simply saying that endodontic treatment is non-essential would ignore the fact that some root canals need to be done sooner than 30 days, while others can wait. We must rely on the training and experience of the licensed dentists in this state to determine essential versus non-essential procedures.”