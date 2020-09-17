LDH: Thursday update adds 500 new cases to total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 159,304. That’s 500 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 17 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,143 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/14/20 is 145,570. That’s 5,130 new presumed recovered since 9/7/20. The state is reporting 168 probable deaths as of 9/16/20. LDH is also reporting 1039 probable cases as of 9/16/2020, 104 more than reports on 9/9/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,482 cases, 4 more than yesterday. They are reporting 118 deaths, same as Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-9 is 7.1%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,536 cases, 8 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 108 deaths, 1 more since yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-9 is 6.2%.

Statewide, there are 663 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 106 are on ventilators. That’s 15 fewer patients than yesterday and 1 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,123,151 which is 9,006 more tests than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 39,820 tests, which is 116 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 37,502 tests, which is 111 more than yesterday.