Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

LDH updates lists of outbreak locations and case numbers

by
News

LDH is reporting the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and associated cases in non-congregate settings. This information will be updated every Wednesday. An outbreak is defined as 2 or more cases among unrelated individuals that have visited a site within a 14-day time period.



 

According to the dashboard, there are 26 cases of coronavirus related to K-12 school settings, in five separate outbreaks. That’s nine new cases in this report since last week, and two additional outbreaks.

 

The entire outbreak settings chart is pictured below.

 

OUTBREAK SETTING

NUMBER OF
OUTBREAKS

CASES

Automotive

10

51

 Bar

41

468

 Camp

2

10

 Casino

7

206

 Child Daycare

24

85

 College/University

4

158

 Construction Site

4

52

 Food Processing

24

591

 Gym/Fitness Setting

5

31

 Industrial Setting

51

364

 Office Space17109
 Other Worksite1553
 Primary/Secondary School526

 Recreation

622
 Religious Services/Event1370
 Restaurant38167
 Retail Setting2785
 Ship/Boat25
 Social Event 551
 Wedding846
 Grand Total3082650

by
News

by
News

by
News