LDH updates lists of outbreak locations and case numbers
LDH is reporting the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and associated cases in non-congregate settings. This information will be updated every Wednesday. An outbreak is defined as 2 or more cases among unrelated individuals that have visited a site within a 14-day time period.
According to the dashboard, there are 26 cases of coronavirus related to K-12 school settings, in five separate outbreaks. That’s nine new cases in this report since last week, and two additional outbreaks.
The entire outbreak settings chart is pictured below.
|OUTBREAK SETTING
NUMBER OF
CASES
|Automotive
10
51
|Bar
41
468
|Camp
2
10
|Casino
7
206
|Child Daycare
24
85
|College/University
4
158
|Construction Site
4
52
|Food Processing
24
591
|Gym/Fitness Setting
5
31
|Industrial Setting
51
364
|Office Space
|17
|109
|Other Worksite
|15
|53
|Primary/Secondary School
|5
|26
Recreation
|6
|22
|Religious Services/Event
|13
|70
|Restaurant
|38
|167
|Retail Setting
|27
|85
|Ship/Boat
|2
|5
|Social Event
|5
|51
|Wedding
|8
|46
|Grand Total
|308
|2650