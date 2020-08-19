LDH updates lists of outbreak locations and case numbers

LDH is reporting the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and associated cases in non-congregate settings. This information will be updated every Wednesday. An outbreak is defined as 2 or more cases among unrelated individuals that have visited a site within a 14-day time period.

According to the dashboard, there are 26 cases of coronavirus related to K-12 school settings, in five separate outbreaks. That’s nine new cases in this report since last week, and two additional outbreaks.

The entire outbreak settings chart is pictured below.