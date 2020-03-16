LDH Updates Their Numbers to Show 136 Cases, 3 Deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health has updated their numbers to reflect what the Governor shared in his press conference.

There are now 136 cases of COVID-19 reported and three deaths. The third death was an 84-year-old from Orleans Parish.

374 tests have been completed by the state lab.

Terrebonne and Lafourche are still reporting two cases in each parish.

Ascension Parish has reported their first case. Orleans Parish is now reporting 95 cases; Jefferson, 20; St. Tammany, 6; Caddo, 3; St. Bernard, 2; Bossier, 1; St. John the Baptist, 1.